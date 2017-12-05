

The Associated Press





SAN FRANCISCO -- Delivery robots in San Francisco will need permits before they can roam city sidewalks under legislation approved by city supervisors.

San Francisco has struggled to regulate hometown start-ups that grew too popular, including short-term vacation rental platform Airbnb and ride-hailing service Uber.

Supervisor Norman Yee had proposed an outright ban on delivery robots but settled on a permitting system, which supervisors approved Tuesday.

The rules say a maximum of nine "autonomous delivery devices" may be allowed at any time in the city. The robots can't go more than 3 miles (4.8 km) per hour and a human operator must be nearby. Robots must yield to pedestrians.

Chief executives for autonomous delivery companies Starship Technologies, Marble and Postmates submitted a joint letter saying they welcomed government regulations. Other cities have taken similar steps.