The Starship Technologies delivery robot goes through it's paces during a demonstration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 7:44PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO -- Delivery robots in San Francisco will need permits before they can roam city sidewalks under legislation approved by city supervisors.
San Francisco has struggled to regulate hometown start-ups that grew too popular, including short-term vacation rental platform Airbnb and ride-hailing service Uber.
Supervisor Norman Yee had proposed an outright ban on delivery robots but settled on a permitting system, which supervisors approved Tuesday.
The rules say a maximum of nine "autonomous delivery devices" may be allowed at any time in the city. The robots can't go more than 3 miles (4.8 km) per hour and a human operator must be nearby. Robots must yield to pedestrians.
Chief executives for autonomous delivery companies Starship Technologies, Marble and Postmates submitted a joint letter saying they welcomed government regulations. Other cities have taken similar steps.
