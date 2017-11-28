Russian weather satellite fails to enter orbit after launch
A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying Meteor M satellite and additional 18 small satellites, lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome on Nov. 28, 2017. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 7:26AM EST
MOSCOW - The Russian space agency says that a weather satellite has failed to enter a designated orbit following its launch, another blow to the nation's space program.
Roscosmos says it has failed to establish communications with the Meteor M 2-1 satellite that was launched atop a Soyuz-2 booster rocket Tuesday from Russia's new Vostochny launch pad in the Far East. The agency says it's trying to determine what happened.
Russian news agencies reported the likely cause was the failure of the booster's final stage, the Fregat. The booster also carried 18 micro satellites built in Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.
The glitch follows other failed launches in recent years that tarnished the reputation of Russian space industries. Some of the glitches were traced to manufacturing flaws.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Russian weather satellite fails to enter orbit after launch
- Canadian accused in Yahoo hack to appear in California court
- Facebook turns to AI to detect if someone is contemplating suicide
- Researchers hope to find shark mating sites off N.S.
- More than 100 Norwegian reindeer killed by freight trains in 3 days