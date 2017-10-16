Russian supply ship docks at International Space Station
This Aug. 10, 2015 photo made available by NASA shows a sunrise from the vantage point of the International Space Station, about 220 miles above the surface of the Earth. (Scott Kelly/NASA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 8:25AM EDT
MOSCOW -- An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering supplies to its six-member crew.
The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons of water, food and scientific equipment, moored at the space outpost in automatic mode Monday two days after its launch from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
Saturday's launch came after a two-day postponement and docking plan change.
Initially, the Progress cargo ship was to test a new regime for docking with the space station less than four hours after launch. But the Thursday launch was aborted after an unspecified glitch and space officials used the regular two-day regime.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Roman theatre uncovered at base of Jerusalem's Western Wall
- Whales show brains, social interaction go together: study
- 'Everyone needs to be afraid': Major flaw exposes Wi-Fi networks to hacking
- Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold
- Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction, group says