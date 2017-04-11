Why is it we can head out for a walk with our shoelaces done up tightly only to have them untie again minutes later? Is it the knot we used? The types of laces? The shoes?

None of those, says a team of mechanical engineers who claim to be the first to fully unravel the annoying phenomenon of shoelace untying.

It doesn’t matter how skilled one is at tying, the team found; all shoelace bowties eventually fall apart, thanks to a complex interaction of gravitational and dynamic forces.

The UC Berkeley engineers wanted to better understand why laces unravel to gain more insight into how all knotted structures fail under a variety of forces, says study co-author Christopher Daily-Diamond.

"When you talk about knotted structures, if you can start to understand the shoelace, then you can apply it to other things, like DNA or microstructures, that fail under dynamic forces," Daily-Diamond said in a statement.

To understand laces, they went into the lab with some running shoes, a treadmill and a camera.

They had one of the study’s co-authors, engineering graduate student Christine Gregg, lace up a pair of shoes and run on a treadmill while her colleagues filmed her feet using a slow-motion camera. They then ran a series of experiments using different knots and laces.

What they found is that, while certain laces are good for making better knots, ultimately, all bowties fail. And that failure can happen in just a matter of seconds, triggered by forces that set off an unstoppable cascade.

It seems that our foot stomping creates whipping forces in the lace ends and loops that act like invisible fingers, tugging on the free ends of the laces and loosening knots untilthey unravel.

In other words, the same action we use to untie a knot – pulling on the free end of a lace – also occurs as we walk or run.

The problem with running is that it causes our foot to strike the ground at seven times the force of gravity. That makes the knot stretch and then relax, loosening it slightly. As our leg moves through the natural pendulum swing from our knee, the swinging leg creates an inertial force on the free ends of the laces, causing them to whip about and pull apart the bow, they say.

That inertial force is so strong, it can cause the knot to untie in as few as two strides, which explains why even knots that seem okay one minute can become untied the next.

"The interesting thing about this mechanism is that your laces can be fine for a really long time, and it's not until you get one little bit of motion to cause loosening that starts this avalanche effect leading to knot failure," Gregg said.

The study authors concluded that it’s the combination of the loosening forces of our foot stomps on the knot and the inertial forces on the shoelace ends and loops that lead to lace unravelling. Only the combination of the two will cause “knot failure.”

The full study will be published this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A.