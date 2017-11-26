

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A social media savvy great white shark is extending his much-watched sojourn in Atlantic Canada, in what one researcher is calling further evidence that Nova Scotia's waters may be a hot spot in the shark mating scene.

The 600-kilogram shark named Hilton has been chronicling his travels along the East Coast in recent months, charming locals with his wry Twitter feed that boasts more than 17,500 followers.

Hilton -- who was tagged by the research group Ocearch in South Carolina in March -- first surfaced off the coast of Nova Scotia in early August, and tweeted about his latest stop in Mahone Bay on Sunday.

Ocearch founder Chris Fischer says Hilton appears to be looking for love on Nova Scotia's south shore, and he believes the shark will have plenty of fish in the sea to choose from.

Fischer says the U.S.-based research group is hoping to get Ottawa's permission to launch an expedition in Eastern Canada next fall to scout out potential mating sites in the area.

He says his group is willing to invest between $500,000 and $1 million on the expedition, which he says could lead to "groundbreaking" research on the mysterious mating habits of sharks.