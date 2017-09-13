Two white giraffes, an adult and a calf, were captured on camera in Garissa County, Kenya, by a conservation group.

The ghostly white giraffes seem otherworldly with their lack of colouring and markings.

Their appearance is a result of a genetic condition called leucism in which there is a partial loss of pigmentation.

Unlike albinism, it is caused by reduction in multiple types of pigment, not just melanin.

The Hirola Conservation Program shared the video in August, after rangers reported spotting the giraffes in June.

White giraffes have only been found in Tanzania and Kenya.

The first was reported in January, 2016, in Tarangire National park, Tanzania.