A picture of a rare pink dolphin has been making the rounds on social media.

Bridget Boudreaux, from Westlake, Louisiana, told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview that she never thought her pictures would get this much attention.

Boudreaux and her husband were out for a boat ride in Calcasieu Ship Channel on Saturday when she spotted the oddly coloured dolphin leap from the water.

“It was an awesome experience,” she said, adding that “the pictures don’t do it justice.”

She explained that the colour of the albino dolphin is so vivid that it looks like it’s been painted with antacid medicine Pepto-Bismol.

“It’s amazing. It’s so majestic,” she said.

Boudreaux and her husband watched two pink dolphins and some grey ones playing together.

She told CTVNews.ca that a cargo ship came about 10 minutes later and the dolphins went to surf in the waves created by the ship.

Boudreaux had her husband follow the ship and she snapped some pictures of the rare dolphin. She also managed to capture video of one as it swam in front of the boat.