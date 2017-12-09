Police dashcam catches meteor streaking through sky
Dashcam footage of a meteor of Township of Hamilton, N.J. police (Sgt. Michael Virga / @NJHTPD / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 4:39PM EST
MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A New Jersey police sergeant inadvertently captured footage of a large meteor streaking across the sky.
Hamilton Township police Sgt. Michael Virga tells NJ.com he was on patrol early Sunday when his vehicle dashcam captured footage of a fireball just after 3 a.m.
He says the fireball took him by surprise and “lit up the entire sky like a lime green streak.” He wasn’t sure he captured it until he checked the dashcam later.
Township of Hamilton Police Dashcam Captures Fireball— Twp of Hamilton PD (@NJHTPD) December 7, 2017
On 12/2 at 3:09 am, Sgt. Michael Virga was on patrol when his vehicle dashcam caught a fireball in the sky. @SNJToday @amsmeteors @NBCPhiladelphia @tedgreenbergNBC @weatherchannel @NorEasterNick @myWeatherNJ @6abc pic.twitter.com/o8VYmqahpu
The American Meteor Society confirms that the fireball was indeed a meteor. The society says it received multiple reports about it.
It was a bolide, which is a very large, very bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.
Just over a week earlier, almost 70 people reported seeing a fireball passing over the mid-Atlantic.