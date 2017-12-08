

CTVNews.ca Staff





Images of the wildfires in southern California taken by astronauts in space demonstrate just how devastating the fires in the region have been.

NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky posted a series of photos on social media over the past few days, showing what the blazes looks like from far above Earth.

Both Bresnik and Ryazansky have been part of the Expedition 52 and 53 crews that have been controlling the International Space Station since July.

Multiple fires have spread across the region and the largest fire, dubbed the Thomas Fire, destroyed 430 buildings as of Thursday night.

While evacuation orders in Los Angeles for the most part have been lifted, some are still active as the blazes continue to grow.

Thank you to all the first responders, firefighters, and citizens willing to help fight these California wildfires. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/TyeGx4z85Q — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 7, 2017

Burn scars and active fires in Ventura County, CA are visible in this false-color view created using data from @ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellite on Dec. 5. Active fires appear orange, while burn scars are brown. Find out more: https://t.co/MXKj2lLIPi pic.twitter.com/g7OHGAvqTd — NASA (@NASA) December 7, 2017

#Fires in Southern #California...The smoke plume from the California wildfires as seen from the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/sP40CO3tIl — Сергей Рязанский (@SergeyISS) December 7, 2017

I was asked this evening if we can see the SoCal fires from space. Yes Faith, unfortunately we can. May the Santa Ana’s die down soon. #Californiawildfire pic.twitter.com/qNzjTjWa4t — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) December 6, 2017

During an engineering flight test of the Cloud-Aerosol Multi-Angle Lidar (CAMAL) instrument, a view from @NASAArmstrong's ER-2 shows smoke plumes, from roughly 65,000 feet, produced by the #ThomasFire , around 1 p.m. PDT on December 5th, 2017. Photo Credit: Stu Broce pic.twitter.com/c6El8F0HJN — NASA Armstrong (@NASAArmstrong) December 6, 2017