Images of the wildfires in southern California taken by astronauts in space demonstrate just how devastating the fires in the region have been.

NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky posted a series of photos on social media over the past few days, showing what the blazes looks like from far above Earth.

Both Bresnik and Ryazansky have been part of the Expedition 52 and 53 crews that have been controlling the International Space Station since July.

Multiple fires have spread across the region and the largest fire, dubbed the Thomas Fire, destroyed 430 buildings as of Thursday night.

While evacuation orders in Los Angeles for the most part have been lifted, some are still active as the blazes continue to grow.