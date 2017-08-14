

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





With its hulking size and all-white appearance, a rare moose put on quite the show for one lucky man in Sweden.

Hans Nilsson told CTVNews.ca that he set out after work in Charlottenberg, Sweden on Friday evening to a forested area in Varmland County, in western Sweden to see if he could spot one of them. He said the region is known for having only about 50 to 100 white moose.

“I have been going there in the autumns for two or three years checking it out, but I never had any luck,” he said during a phone interview on Monday.

As Nilsson came across a tiny, gravel road, he said he looked to his left and noticed the striking animal standing a mere 10 metres away from him on the other side of a river.

The large moose ate for a while before it made its way down to the water below for a quick drink and a dip to cool off, Nilsson said. As the moose stepped into the stream, the Eda municipality employee began filming it on his camera.

“He knew that I was there all the time and when he swam over he came over and shook his body to get rid of the water and he turned his face towards me and looked straight into the camera. It was just like he was telling me, ‘Did you get all that?’” Nilsson said with a laugh.

This particular white moose is an eight-year-old male that has been seen in the area for some time, according to Nilsson.

The unusual moose lingered in front of Nilsson’s lens for approximately 20 minutes.

“It’s a fantastic animal. It’s so big and all white, like coming out of a fairytale,” Nilsson said. “It was amazing.”

Nilsson said he’s received many amazed reactions to the popular video on Facebook. He said he hopes Canadians and other tourists will visit the region to see the elusive white moose and directed interested travellers to the website visiteda.se for more information.