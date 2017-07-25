Undo, undo, undo!

Microsoft is seeking to calm fears that it will eliminate the decades-old paint program in the next Windows update, after including the tool on a list of programs it will no longer update.

The software giant tweeted assurances that Paint is “here to stay” early Tuesday, following widespread outcry over reports of its demise. The program had been included in a list of features Microsoft plans to abandon in the upcoming Fall Creators Update to Windows 10, due out in September of this year. Microsoft had said Paint will be considered a “deprecated” feature with the next update, meaning it is “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

Microsoft walked that back in a later statement, saying that Paint will no longer be installed by default on Windows, but that it will be available as a free app on the Windows Store.

“If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. “Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news: MS Paint is here to stay.”

The program was first launched as Paintbrush in 1985, and has been pre-installed on every Windows operating system since then. It’s not exactly the most robust image editor, but it’s remained popular as a tool for children and internet users to create quick memes and doodles.

Anger over Paint’s alleged demise turned to elation on social media early Tuesday.

MS Paint 4 Life, I made this in Paint btw pic.twitter.com/ErvUTN1YBm — Shubh Sharma (@Ishubh13) July 25, 2017

Wow I'm so relieved to hear this & didn't realize how upsetting losing #MSPaint would be ��like R U 4 real and you're not taking it away? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MsoNPNXya — LastBossMonster (@lastbossmonster) July 25, 2017

I used MS Paint everyday. I even made my Twitter icon from MS Paint. Thank you for keeping MS Paint — Nigel Webster (@2012OrioleFan92) July 25, 2017