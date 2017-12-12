New Zealand space launch cancelled due to engine glitch
The Electron rocket, 'Still Testing' is prepared for launch on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Rocket Lab)
Ray Lilley, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 1:30AM EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - A space launch was scrubbed Tuesday from a remote launch site in New Zealand after an engine glitch caused engineers to abort the flight.
The command to abort came two seconds after the engine of the Rocket Lab Electron rocket fired on its launch pad at Mahia Peninsula on North Island's east coast.
There was no immediate explanation for the launch attempt being called off, although mission control said the problem was reported as the engine built toward liftoff.
In a tweet, Rocket Lab said the launch of the rocket nicknamed "'Still Testing' (was) scrubbed for the day while team reviews data."
It said in a statement that the weather was not expected to be favourable for a launch on Wednesday, so a new launch would be attempted "no earlier than" Thursday afternoon.
The 23-metre rocket had three satellites on board for Tuesday's launch, each about the size of a shoebox.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company last May reached space with its first test launch, only to abort the mission when a communication glitch occurred.
Rocket Lab has official approval to conduct three test launches and sees an emerging market in delivering lots of small devices, some not much bigger than a smartphone, into low Earth orbit.
The satellites would be used for everything from monitoring crops to providing internet service.
The company hopes to begin commercial launches next year and eventually launch one rocket every week.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- SpaceX launching recycled rocket, supply capsule for NASA
- Nobel laureate fears U.S. politics could undermine science
- U.S. federal appeals court considers kids' climate change lawsuit
- Full moon linked to increased risk of fatal motorcycle crashes: research
- Trump wants to send man back to moon, on to Mars