

The Associated Press





POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A New Jersey shore amusement park is warning customers who bought special glasses to watch the solar eclipse to return them.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach announced on Facebook Sunday that EverythingBranded.com does not recommend using the glasses to view Monday's eclipse. The company says there are questions about the glasses' certification.

Jenkinson's says it will issue a full refund to anyone who purchased the glasses.

Monday's total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states. All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse.