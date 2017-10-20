Nearly 200 report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
ISON the comet (Hubble Telescope)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 2:49PM EDT
SEA GIRT, N.J. - Nearly 200 people across the Northeast reported seeing a bright object streak across the sky.
The American Meteor Society says the flash of light that was spotted on Wednesday afternoon in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland and Delaware was a very bright meteor.
The sighting comes as astronomers prepare for the Orionid meteor shower. Particles from Haley's Comet will be visible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
