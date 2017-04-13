

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca Staff





NASA is expected to make an announcement about water in our solar system that they say will help inform the future of ocean world exploration.

NASA says they have new information that involves Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, and Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, that they got from the Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Cassini spacecraft was launched into space in 1997 and has been orbiting Saturn and its moons since 2002.

Enceladus is thought to have deep reservoirs of liquid water far beneath a shell of ice at the moon’s south pole while Europa is believed to have a liquid ocean beneath its own icy shell.

According to Nathalie Ouellette, an astronomer from Queen’s University, she believes the announcement could have to do with the discovery of giant plumes containing water vapour that were found to be ejecting from Enceladus.

“Just like there are geysers on Earth…, there are geysers on Enceladus that shoot icy plumes thousands of feet into the air,” Ouellette told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.

According to a Cassini spacecraft timeline post from March 9, 2006, the plumes emitting from Enceladus were originally thought to be made up of particles produced by or blown off the moon’s surface. However, new evidence showed that the plumes could be coming from subsurface water pockets.

The geysers could be a sign that Enceladus harbours some type of life. According to Ouellette, people generally define what life is based on humans and large organisms found on earth, but the life on Enceladus could consist of amino acid components or interesting chemicals.

“Every time we find a new environment that either harbours life or could harbour life, it sort of broadens our definition of what life is,” said Ouellette.

Both moons are thought to contain subsurface oceans and reservoirs, which Ouellette says could make it a lot harder to sample. However, it would also mean that the water could hold an unknown world that has been sheltered and harboured from space.

“Trying to find life is trying to find water,” said Ouellette. “We tend to think that space is very hostile and dry, and for the most part it is, so finding water anywhere is very significant.

The announcement is being made from NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is available to watch on NASA Television at 2 p.m. ET.