Musk says government likes plan for high-speed tunnels
In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 3:15PM EDT
DETROIT -- In a tantalizing Tweet, Elon Musk says he has "verbal government approval" to build a tunnel for high-speed transportation from New York to Washington.
The billionaire entrepreneur didn't say who gave him the approval.
But the White House confirmed it had "positive discussions" about the tunnel with Musk and executives from his underground drilling enterprise, The Boring Co. A White House spokesman wouldn't say who talked to Musk or whether he met with officials in person.
Musk says the tunnel could ferry people and cars from New York to Washington in 29 minutes. The system would also have stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore.
Musk initially served on two White House business councils, but quit them last month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords.
Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017
