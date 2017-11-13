

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries are warning that ongoing destruction of the Earth’s ecosystems is jeopardizing the future of humankind.

“To prevent widespread misery and catastrophic biodiversity loss, humanity must practice a more environmentally sustainable alternative to business as usual,” the scientists warn.

The dire “warning to humanity” from the Alliance of World Scientists comes 25 years after the first such caution was signed by just 1,500 scientists from around the world.

The new warning, published Monday in the journal Bioscience,was also endorsed by several Canadian scientists and graduate or PhD students.

The article says that since 1992, when the first warning was issued, humankind has failed to address ongoing environmental destruction, with the exception of stabilizing the depletion of our ozone layer.

“We are jeopardizing our future by not reining in our intense but geographically and demographically uneven material consumption and by not perceiving continued rapid population growth as a primary driver behind many ecological and even societal threats,” the authors wrote.

The article lists a number of steps that must be taken to preserve our environment. They include: