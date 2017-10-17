Microsoft rolls out new Windows 10 update and laptops
In this Thursday, May 11, 2017, file photo, Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Windows and Devices Group, speaks at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:15AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 11:11AM EDT
Microsoft has begun rolling out an update to its Windows 10 operating system, hoping to spark enthusiasm for its virtual- and augmented-reality ambitions.
The semi-annual update became available Tuesday. Along with virtual experiences, the Fall Creators Update brings new ways to share photos and video and work with 3-D imagery.
Several of Microsoft's partners -- Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo -- are simultaneously launching their first "Windows Mixed Reality" headsets Tuesday. Samsung is releasing one next month.
Microsoft is also announcing a new generation of laptops in its Surface line. Two versions of the new Surface Book 2 -- one 13.5 inches and the other 15 inches -- will go on sale next month. Starting at $1,499, the powerful computers are aimed at graphic designers and other professionals.
