Many Facebook, Instagram users experiencing outages
The Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia on May 16, 2012. (AP / Matt Rourke)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 12:59PM EDT
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram appear not to be functioning properly for a large number of users.
According to the Outage Report Twitter account, Facebook and Instagram have been having issues since approximately 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.
The service’s outage map shows that the majority of Facebook issues were reported across North America, with hot spots both on the east and west coasts. There are also some outages in Europe.
The Instagram outage appears to be mainly affecting northeast United States, according to the map.
Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017
RT if you're also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs
Instagram is having issues since 11:10 AM ESThttps://t.co/ev1yxJvrA8— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017
RT if you're also affected #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7fFLOciMq4
