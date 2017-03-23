Will it be the prowling grey wolf with its haunting moonlight howl? Or maybe the great grey owl with its piercing know-it-all stare? What about the graceful whooping crane with its impressive wingspan?

These distinctly Canadian animals, dubbed the “Eh! Team” by the Calgary Zoo, are all in the running to become “Canada’s Greatest Animal” in a new online contest. To mark Canada’s 150th anniversary, the zoo launched a campaign to crown Canada’s top critter… Not that there isn’t already an official national animal.

The buck-toothed beaver has held the title of Canada’s national animal since the Queen gave her royal seal of approval in 1975. It’s not all bad news for the beaver, however. The large rodent is included in the group of seven contestants, which includes the grizzly bear, bison, grey wolf, whooping crane, Rocky Mountain goat and the great grey owl.

“Why should the beaver bask in all the glory? We have a whole host of animals as charming and as dentally endowed as the beaver,” the contest’s website states.

Lindsey Galloway, the Calgary Zoo’s senior director and spokesperson, said they’re reopening the debate to all Canadians.

“It’s a fun campaign that we hope will both kick-start a celebration of the wonderful Canadian species that are so important to our national identity, and to raise awareness of the serious challenges they face in the wild,” Galloway said in a press release.

For anyone whose feathers were ruffled when Canadian Geographic selected the gray jay as the country’s national bird in November (the loon received more votes!), the Calgary Zoo is offering the masses a chance at redemption.

Interested participants can vote online at the zoo’s website from March 23 until the winning animal is chosen on May 19. They’re also invited to learn more about the seven species by clicking on their respective bios.

“Educating visitors about conservation is one of the Calgary Zoo’s most important jobs and the Canada’s Greatest Animal campaign is helping to shine a light on the need to protect Canada’s precious wildlife,” the press release said.

According to the zoo, there are 521 species currently at risk under Canada’s Species at Risk Act with 63 of them living in Alberta. The Calgary Zoo details a number of different conservation programs conducted through its Centre for Conservation Research on its website.

For anyone unhappy with the beaver’s unchallenged reign, they can visit the zoo’s website to cast their ballot as well as upload a photo of their chosen animal on social media with the hashtag #GreatestCDNAnimal.

Let’s hope the beaver doesn’t give a dam about official titles.