'Like a dream:' Researchers find space rock that landed in B.C. Interior
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 4:14PM EST
CALGARY -- Researchers have pinpointed where in the rugged B.C. Interior a chunk of space rock landed more than two months ago.
A fireball lit up the sky over parts of Western Canada on the night of Sept. 4 and some witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.
The University of Calgary says an asteroid fragment a metre wide and weighing up to five tonnes crashed through the Earth's atmosphere that night.
Researchers put out a call to the public for videos to help them find where thousands of meteorites ranging from as small as a peppercorn to as large as 10 kilograms landed.
They narrowed it down to a 20-kilometre stretch from just east of Crawford Bay, B.C., to north of the village of Riondel on the shore of Kootenay Lake.
A visiting master's student from Italy made the first meteorite discovery last month on private property in Crawford Bay.
"At first I couldn't believe it. Ever since I was a child I got up with my father to see the night sky, and it was like a dream to hold a space rock in my hand," Fabio Ciceri said in a news release.
