Light in the sky over U.A.E. likely Russian rocket breaking up
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 7:14AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A light seen in the night sky over the United Arab Emirates likely was a discarded Russian spaceship breaking up after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.
Those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai shared online videos and pictures of the light seen in the sky Monday night.
Aerospace websites and the Dubai Astronomy Group say it likely came from the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-07, which launched on Saturday.
The unmanned, disposable spacecraft, which blasted off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan, carried 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment to the International Space Station.
The governmental Dubai Media Office, citing the sheikhdom's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, earlier called the light a "meteorite." The space centre did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
