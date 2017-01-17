

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nearly three months after Twitter announced it would shut down Vine, the six-second video-sharing service is being replaced with a simpler tool.

Twitter says Vine Camera is a “pared-down” version of the once-popularmobile app, and will still allow users to make six-second looping videos. Vine Camera users will be able to save the videos to their phones or post them directly to Twitter.

As the switchover happens on Tuesday, it gives users one last chance to download their Vines before the original app disappears for good.

Last October, Twitter announced that it would be killing off Vine in the coming months amid other cost-cutting measures. Loyal users of the app mourned its demise on social media, resurrecting their favourite Vines over the years.

Twitter bought Vine a few months before the app launched in 2013. Vine was popular until Snapchat and Instagram became the go-to services for quick social media videos.

With files from The Associated Press