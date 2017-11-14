

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Older Canadians represent the fastest-growing segments of internet users nationwide, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The survey titled Canadians at Work and Home found online activity among those aged 65 to 74 climbed 16 percentage points between 2013 and 2016. Participants were asked if they used the internet “at least a few times during the month preceding the survey.”

That growth was closely followed among people aged 75 and older, whose internet use jumped 15 percentage points over the same three-year period.

Younger people still form the bulk of Canadians active online, according to the survey, leaving less room for growth. Statistics Canada said usage among the 15-to-44 demographic is generally well over 90 per cent.

Albertans were the most prolific internet users, with 94 per cent saying they were active online in 2016. Newfoundland and Labrador was the lowest at 88 per cent.

More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Canadians own a smartphone, according to Statistics Canada.

While older Canadians are seeing more robust representation online, a significant age gap is still evident when it comes to mobile. The survey found an overwhelming majority (94 per cent) of 15-to-94 year olds own a connected device, compared 69 per cent among those 55 to 64, and just 18 per cent for those over 75.

The survey examined how the increasingly ubiquitous internet impacts various facets of Canadian life, including work-life balance and job satisfaction. It also attempted to weigh the benefits of our more connected world against online irritants like cyberbullying and social media harassment.

StatsCan found the majority of Canadians believe their lives are better as a result of technology. Nearly three-in-five Canadians (59 per cent) aged 15 and older reported improvements. However, the perception of progress slid from an average of 61 per cent among those aged 15-to-64, to 38 per cent for Canadians aged 75 years and older.

Improved communication and time savings were among the most widely-touted benefits, reported by 77 per cent and 66 per cent of respondents respectively. Fifty-two per cent said technology allows them to make more informed decisions. Improved creativity was posited by 36 per cent.

Overall, 14 per cent of Canadians felt that technology often interfered with other areas of life.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most prolific users were found to experience more negatively associated consequences. Among those reporting technological interference, 20 per cent were between 15 and 24 years old. That figure plunged to just three per cent for those 75 and older.