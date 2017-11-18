

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - One of the world's top technology executives is urging democratic countries to turn to youth in a bid to find innovative solutions to looming security problems.

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., was in Nova Scotia on Saturday, speaking to the Halifax International Security Forum.

In a wide-ranging panel discussion, Schmidt said there are a number of technological issues on the horizon when it comes to security, from the development of quantum computing to the rise of technology that doesn't require human control.

He also said some fresh sets of eyes would be helpful in tackling security issues and "a new set of brains and talent" is needed.

Schmidt also said getting good at artificial intelligence will be very important to both governments and businesses in the coming years.

He noted there are a huge number of computer scientists coming out of the world's top universities who can provide leadership.