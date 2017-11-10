IBM says it's reached milestone in quantum computing
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 10:08AM EST
IBM has announced a milestone in its race against Google and other big tech firms to build a powerful quantum computer.
Dario Gil, who leads IBM's quantum computing and artificial intelligence research division, said Friday that the company's scientists have successfully built and measured a processor prototype with 50 quantum bits, known as qubits.
Gil says it's the first time any company has built a quantum computer at this scale.
Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of quantum physics to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.
Seth Lloyd, an MIT mechanical engineering professor not involved in IBM's research, says it's likely that IBM still has glitches to work out but the 50-qubit announcement is a sign of significant progress.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Canada's commitment to Arctic research in doubt, says prominent scientist
- Ottawa to order ships to give right whales a 100-metre buffer zone in Gulf
- 'On life support:' Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds
- Fossil from beaver 'the size of a bear' unearthed in Manitoba: museum
- 'Like a dream:' Researchers find space rock that landed in B.C. Interior