Hundreds of fish die at Tokyo aquarium due to lack of oxygen
In this undated photo released by Sunshine City, stingrays and other fish swim in the 'Sunshine Lagoon' tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. (Sunshine City via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 6:36AM EST
TOKYO - A popular Tokyo aquarium says it has resumed partial operations following the death of more than 94 per cent of the fish in its largest tank, most likely because of a lack of oxygen.
Sunshine Aquarium said Thursday that 1,235 fish had died in the "Sunshine Lagoon" tank. Only 73 fish survived. The aquarium says it plans to gradually add more fish to the 12-meter (40-foot) -wide tank.
A security guard found the dead fish on Wednesday. The aquarium said it closed that day as officials investigated the cause and cleaned up the tank.
It said the stoppage of a bubble-generating tank cleaner that also enhances circulation of chemicals for treating unhealthy fish might have caused an oxygen decline.
