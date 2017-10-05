

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 11-year-old boy from B.C. experienced quite a thrill when the picture he was posing for was photobombed by an unexpected guest.

No, not by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is famous for his photobombing appearances.

Soaring out of the water behind Dawson Gage, a gigantic humpback whale breached the waters of Nootka Sound, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, just metres away from the fishing boat the boy and his father were in.

Dawson and his father, Brian Gage, from Campbell River, told CTV Vancouver Island they had noticed the whale in the distance and were watching it for some time before it made its on-camera cameo.

“He was just spewing water out of his spout and then he went down for like a couple minutes, and then he came up," Dawson recalled on Wednesday.

Brian had been filming his son looking out over the water from the boat. When Dawson turned to smile for the camera, the whale appeared to follow suit and leaped out of the water for a perfectly-timed photobomb.

The mammal continued jumping near the group’s fishing boat for another 20 minutes before it swam off, Brian said.

The 13-second clip has attracted international attention after it was posted to the Facebook page of Brian’s wildlife viewing company in September.

“There have been news agencies from other parts of the world that have taken interest in this video clip as well, so it's kind of neat," Brian said.

Dawson said he plans to hang the one-of-a-kind portrait on his wall.

"I thought it was really cool," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island