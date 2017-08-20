Millions of Canadians will be treated to a rare celestial event on Monday, when the moon lines up between the sun and Earth.

Here’s everything you need to know about where, when and how to safely view the solar eclipse in Canada.

Do I need special glasses?

Yes, solar glasses are essential for safe viewing. Permanent retinal damage is possible for people and pets who look at the eclipse without proper eye protection. The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable vendors.

Many Canadian shops are sold out of eclipse glasses, but there are some other options, like DIY pinhole viewers.



Welders glasses with a sufficiently high enough rating and some telescopes are also safe, according to NASA.

Canadians can catch special coverage of the eclipse on CTV News Channel, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Where can I see the eclipse?

The eclipse will plunge a narrow path across the United States into total darkness for two minutes.

Most of Canada will still get a partial eclipse, ranging from about half of the sun covered in Halifax, N.S., to nearly 90 per cent coverage in Victoria, B.C., where only a small sliver of sun will be visible.

Click here or scroll down to see a map detailing the path of the solar eclipse, with the percentage of the sun that will be blocked out.

What time should I watch?

Here are estimates of when the eclipse will occur in various Canadian cities, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada: