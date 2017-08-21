

CTVNews.ca Staff





Photographing today’s solar eclipse requires a few extra steps, but is possible to do even with a smartphone.

James Estrin, a senior staff photographer with the New York Times, recommends using a DSLR camera and a long lens, around 400 millimetres, to get a close up of the eclipse, but said that a smartphone will also be able to capture the moment.

“For cellphones (and larger cameras), you need to put something over the lens,” Estrin told CTV News Channel on Monday. “Particularly in Canada where there won’t be a total eclipse.”

Estrin recommends using some type of filter such as mylar, a polyester film, used in solar eclipse glasses. Photographers can either place the mylar film or the glasses themselves over the lens of their camera.

“First, you won’t burn out the sensor or your lens on the camera,” said Estrin. “Secondly, you’ll be able to actually see the eclipse.”

Estrin warns that looking at the eclipse through your smartphone or camera without a filter could cause damage to both the lens and your eyes.

For smartphone users who won’t be able to capture a close-up, Estrin suggests taking pictures of the people around you as a way to remember the moment in the future.

“The sun looks the same to everyone,” said Estrin. “The experience you have around you will be particular to you.”