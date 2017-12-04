Hilton shark appears to be heading south after long sojourn off N.S.
A shark known as 'Hilton' is seen in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Robert Snow, OCEARCH)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 7:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 9:01AM EST
HALIFAX -- It appears a well-loved great white shark has finally taken his leave from Canadian waters and is heading south for the holidays.
Hilton, a tagged shark who has his own Twitter feed and more than 18,000 followers, says on his feed that he has ventured to the coast of New Hampshire following a lengthy sojourn off Nova Scotia.
The cheeky 600-kilogram great white says in his latest tweet, which features a map showing his latest ping Sunday night, "Where do I find Christmas celebrations in New England?"
Hilton first appeared off Nova Scotia's south shore in early August, charming locals with a wry Twitter feed chronicling his movements.
The almost four-metre-long shark was tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina.
The group says Hilton's stay off the province may suggest it is a breeding ground for the species, which could help unravel the mysterious mating habits of great white sharks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Are you 'suitably paranoid' about your home devices' cybersecurity?
- Hilton shark appears to be heading south after long sojourn off N.S.
- UBC astrophysicist honoured for work on determining universe's age
- 'Super beans' raise hopes in hunger-prone parts of Africa
- Obama cites 'absence of American leadership' on climate