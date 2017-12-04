

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- It appears a well-loved great white shark has finally taken his leave from Canadian waters and is heading south for the holidays.

Hilton, a tagged shark who has his own Twitter feed and more than 18,000 followers, says on his feed that he has ventured to the coast of New Hampshire following a lengthy sojourn off Nova Scotia.

The cheeky 600-kilogram great white says in his latest tweet, which features a map showing his latest ping Sunday night, "Where do I find Christmas celebrations in New England?"

Hilton first appeared off Nova Scotia's south shore in early August, charming locals with a wry Twitter feed chronicling his movements.

The almost four-metre-long shark was tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina.

The group says Hilton's stay off the province may suggest it is a breeding ground for the species, which could help unravel the mysterious mating habits of great white sharks.