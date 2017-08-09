Great white shark 'a little too close for comfort' in Nova Scotia
In this Aug. 28, 2008, file photo, a female great white shark swims on display at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, Calif.
HALIFAX -- A great white shark has been detected near Halifax -- the second great white spotted in Nova Scotia in a month -- sparking both amusement and anxiety.
One Twitter user joked it was "a little too close for comfort," after a 600-kilogram tagged shark named Hilton signalled it was in Mahone Bay, a tourist town 85 kilometres from Halifax on the province's south shore.
Hilton -- tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in Hilton Head, S.C. -- signalled he was in Mahone Bay on Sunday.
A 300-kilogram great white shark affectionately known as Pumpkin was detected in late July in Nova Scotia's Minas Basin as she feasted on an abundance of seals.
In November, a 900-kilogram great white named Lydia -- who like Hilton has her own Ocearch-managed Twitter account -- was among two tracking off Nova Scotia.
Ocearch chairman Chris Fischer has said white sharks could be using Nova Scotia's Sable Island as a place to mate.
On Monday, Hilton tweeted a map showing his Nova Scotia location and called to another Twitter-using shark: "Hey @SharkSavannah, come on up. Lots of good eating here!"
