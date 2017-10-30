Google’s CEO has promised to clear his plate and immediately address a major beef raised by the company’s Android users, who are complaining that their burger emoji isn’t assembled as well as the one from Apple.

Sundar Pichai recently tweeted that he will “drop everything else” on Monday, to make sure Google’s version of the burger emoji is redesigned to more closely match Apple’s, “if folks can agree on the correct way to do this.” He included a retweeted image of the Apple and Google emojis together.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Pichai’s message followed a flurry of activity on Twitter, as Google Android users griped that their burgers simply didn’t stack up against Apple’s. The Google version stacks the ingredients as follows, top to bottom:

lettuce

tomato

patty

cheese

The Apple version stacks things like so:

tomato

cheese

patty

lettuce

Note the cheese is directly on top of the patty – a detail any McDonald’s veteran will tell you allows the cheese to melt a little bit onto the warm meat.

More than a thousand users replied to Pichai’s tweet with comments on how to build a better burger, with the top response suggesting that neither design is accurate.

“Both are in the wrong,” wrote user Tero Kuittinen. “Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato.”

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice. — ��DARK ALEX RISING�� (@alex_insist) October 28, 2017

but lettuces gets dark when in direct contact with heat. guess the isolation w/ �� makes more sense here. — ronalson filho ���� (@ronalson) October 29, 2017

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay — Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

They're both wrong. Google's cheese is wrong, Apple's lettuce is wrong. The correct order, from bottom up, is burger - cheese - toppings pic.twitter.com/lF1AUu64ht — Mark Goodge ���� (@MarkGoodge) October 28, 2017

That's an unrealistic standard imposed by media. All burgers are beautiful. — Tanbin Siyam ���� (@potasiyam) October 28, 2017

All official emojis must be reviewed and approved by the Unicode Consortium, which consists of a number of organizations and individuals working together to standardize computer language. Unicode decides on the general design of the emoji, but it allows companies to come up with the artwork for themselves, which can lead to some variation.

Many other food items also vary greatly from platform to platform. The cake emoji, for instance, is vanilla on Apple and Google devices, but chocolate on Twitter and Facebook.