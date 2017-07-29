Gold lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum in Ohio
This image provided by Armstrong Air and Space Museum shows a lunar module replica at Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (Armstrong Air and Space Museum/Wapakoneta police department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 29, 2017 12:30PM EDT
WAPAKONETA, Ohio - Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.
Police in Wapakoneta, in northwest Ohio, responded to an alarm at the museum just before midnight Friday and discovered the 5-inch high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.
Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission. Armstrong, a Wapakoneta native, became the first person to step onto the moon's surface in July 1969.
The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Wapakoneta police in an investigation of the theft.
Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.
