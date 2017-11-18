Germany bans children's smart watches with listening app
In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, the Smartwatch 3 is on display at the Sony booth during the International CES in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 9:31AM EST
BERLIN -- German regulators have banned certain types of smartwatches marketed to children, saying the devices have been used to listen in on school classrooms and run afoul of Germany's surveillance restrictions.
The Bundesnetzagentur, or Federal Network Agency, said in a statement issued Friday that watches that would allow parents to "listen unnoticed to a child's environment" constitute an unauthorized transmitting system.
The agency said parents have been using watches marketed to children between the ages of 5 and 12 to monitor teachers.
It didn't name specific brands, but advised schools to be on the lookout for such devices.
The agency also says that if buyers of the products become known to authorities, they will be told to destroy the watches.
The Bundesnetzagentur regulates telecommunications, power and other networks
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Bonn climate talks end with progress despite U.S. stance
- Trump delays new policy on importing elephant parts
- Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving in to commercial forests
- NASA packs 20 years of Earth's changing seasons into 2 1/2 minute visualization
- Oldest Australian human returned to 42,000-year-old grave