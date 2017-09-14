

CTVNews.ca Staff





With NASA’s Cassini spacecraft slated for a fiery end in the atmosphere over Saturn, York University astronomy professor Paul Delaney highlights the probe’s five greatest discoveries from its 13 years orbiting the planet.

“It’ll be sad to see it go, but going this way is for the best,” Delaney told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

Here are Delaney’s top picks from what we learned about Earth’s distant solar neighbour.

1. Geysers on Enceladus

Delaney hailed the probe for revealing the true nature of Saturn’s tiny moon, Enceladus. Little was known about Enceladus until Cassini revealed a global ocean of liquid salt water under its crust, as well as chemical-spewing geysers that hint at the possibility Enceladus might be capable of supporting life.

2. Titan

Delaney says Cassini has helped fill in a lot of the gaps in what scientists know about Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. He said the probe essentially defined Titan as a “real body in the solar system,” and revealed a vast amount of information about its atmosphere. Among those discoveries was the fact that the atmosphere is over 95 per cent nitrogen, making it very similar to Earth’s atmosphere – although still lacking in oxygen.

3. Lakes of methane

Delaney says one of the biggest surprises of the trip was that the lakes dotting Titan’s surface appear to be rich in methane. The discovery showed that rain falls on Titan, and provided evidence of an underground ocean that might hold water and ammonia.

4. Saturn’s polar hexagon

Cassini offered astronomers their closest look yet at a bizarre hexagonal shape at one of Saturn’s poles, which many are still trying to explain.

5. Saturn’s rings

Delaney says the single greatest discovery of the mission has been new insights into the intricate nature of Saturn’s rings.

“Its ring structure is far more complex than we had anticipated,” he said. “It’s just a wonderful choreography of interactions for all of the Saturnian system components.”