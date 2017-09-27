Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico
Civil defence officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain on Tuesday was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky. (Protección Civil Tamaulipas/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 9:43PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Civil defence officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.
Tamaulipas civil defence says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.
According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water -- known as waterspouts -- could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.