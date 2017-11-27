Facebook turns to AI to detect if someone is contemplating suicide
In this Monday, June 4, 2012, file photo, a woman looks at Facebook on her computer in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP / Paul Sakuma)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 3:57PM EST
NEW YORK - Facebook is turning to artificial intelligence to detect if someone might be contemplating suicide.
Facebook already has mechanisms for flagging posts from people thinking about harming themselves. The new feature is intended to detect such posts before anyone reports them.
The service will scan posts and live video with a technique called "pattern recognition." For example, comments from friends such as "are you ok?" can indicate suicidal thoughts.
Facebook has already been testing the feature in the U.S. and is making it available in most other countries. The European Union is excluded, though; Facebook won't say why.
The company is also using AI to prioritize the order that flagged posts are sent to its human moderators so they can quickly alert local authorities.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Researchers hope to find shark mating sites off N.S.
- More than 100 Norwegian reindeer killed by freight trains in 3 days
- Does cellphone-sweeping 'StingRay' technology go too far?
- UBC develops new technique to identify unwanted animal products in ground beef
- Critics pan Ohio's plan to cut phosphorus from Lake Erie