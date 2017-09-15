Facebook launches artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer at Facebook, during a roundtable discussion on Friday, September 15, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 11:59AM EDT
MONTREAL - Facebook is launching an artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal.
The social media giant says it will be headed by Joelle Pineau of McGill University's computer science department.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on hand for the announcement along with Montreal's mayor and Quebec's innovation minister.
Pineau says the new partnership will allow for talented researchers to stay put in Canada.
The Montreal lab will employ 10 researchers at launch with the aim of tripling that number in the coming year.
The city has quickly developed a concentration of expertise in the area of artificial intelligence.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Facebook launches artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal
- NASA space psychology subjects ending 8 months of isolation
- In Namibia, 1533 Portuguese shipwreck's relics hidden away
- Toronto-Montreal in 39 minutes? Hyperloop judges say this route is a winner
- Google Earth VR users can now fly street level with new update