Ex-Mountie who smuggled narwhal tusks to be sentenced
A trailer used in smuggling narwhal tusks is displayed by wildlife enforcement officers from Enviroment Canada in Dartmouth, N.S., on Oct. 2, 2013. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 12:58AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine - A retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer accused of smuggling narwhal tusks across the border is due to be sentenced for money laundering.
Prosecutors say Gregory Logan, of Saint John, New Brunswick, smuggled 250 tusks valued at $1.5 million to $3 million into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle.
Narwhals are medium-sized whales known for spiral tusks that can grow longer than 8 feet. They are protected by the U.S. and Canada.
Logan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to money laundering and conspiracy to launder money. He already served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada after pleading guilty to a related wildlife smuggling crime.
Logan originally was charged along with two U.S. residents. One of them was sentenced to 33 months.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Review: Glitzy iPhone X aside, the iPhone 8 is fine for most
- Facebook facing an 'era of accountability'
- No room for doubt about impact of pesticides on birds, bees: task force
- U.S. storm chasers fly above Maria to drop sensors into eye of hurricane
- Cloudy, cool August restrains melt of Arctic sea ice