Computer experts have revealed a critical security hole in Apple’s Macintosh High Sierra operating system, which allows any user to gain full access to a locked computer by simply typing a word into the login window.

Security researchers say typing the word into a Mac’s login screen will immediately bypass its security measures and grant root access to the desktop. The issue leaves any unattended Mac vulnerable to unauthorized access by anyone who is physically present.

Several security experts have already flagged the issue to Apple Support.

Affected users can protect themselves against the vulnerability by setting a password on the “root” account, Apple said in a statement. The company says it is working on a software update to address the issue.