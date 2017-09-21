European leaders call on tech firms to pull terrorism postings within hours
British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP / Jason DeCrow)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:40AM EDT
The leaders of Britain, France and Italy want tech companies to aim to remove postings that promote terrorism within just an hour or two after they appear.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday companies are making progress but need to go "further and faster." She says the average lifetime of Islamic State extremists' online propaganda shrank from six days to 36 hours from January through June.
But, May says, "that is still 36 hours too long."
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni joined May to convene world leaders and tech leaders to discuss the issue at the United Nations.
Internet services have come under increasing pressure to rid themselves of terrorist messages. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google-owned Youtube recently launched a joint
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Soft soil makes Mexico City shake like it was 'built on jelly' during quake
- Huge sea turtles slowly coming back from brink of extinction
- Review: Apple Watch goes solo, but don't dump your phone yet
- Southern Quebec visited by 'unprecedented' number of painted lady butterflies
- Alexa, what do you see? Amazon said to be working on glasses