

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- An equipment water leak has shortened Friday's spacewalk by two U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station.

Spacewalkers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer got out the hatch late because of the trouble.

During preparations earlier in the morning, water leaked from the connection point between an umbilical hose and Fischer's suit. The hose is one of two that provide water, oxygen, power, cooling and communications for astronauts before they float outside.

The leaky hose had to be disconnected before the spacewalk could begin.

The astronauts ended up sharing Whitson's hose while they waited, which reduced their suit battery power. As a result, Mission Control cut the spacewalk from the intended 6 1/2 hours to four hours, and ditched all but the most important chore -- replacing an electronics box.