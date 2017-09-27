

The Associated Press





CAIRO -- Egypt's government says it has approved draft legislation to create a national space agency.

A Cabinet statement Wednesday says the proposed agency will aim to build and launch satellites from Egypt to serve "development objectives."

It would also represent Egypt internationally in the field of space technology.

The draft legislation will be referred to parliament for approval.

Egypt has a satellite company, Nilesat, which runs communication satellites that are manufactured and put in orbit by foreign operators.