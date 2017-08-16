Egypt archeologists discover tombs dating back 2,000 years
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a sarcophagi in a Ptolemaic tomb in an area known as al-Kamin al-Sahraw, in the Nile Valley province of Minya south of Cairo. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 7:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 7:44AM EDT
CAIRO -- Egypt's antiquities ministry says that archeologists have discovered three tombs dating back more than 2,000 years, from the Ptolemaic Period.
The discovery was made in the Nile Valley province of Minya south of Cairo, in an area known as al-Kamin al-Sahrawi.
Tuesday's statement by the ministry says the unearthed sarcophagi and clay fragments suggest that the area was a large necropolis from sometime between the 27th Dynasty and the Greco-Roman period.
One of the tombs has a burial shaft carved in rock and leads to a chamber where anthropoid lids and four sarcophagi for two women and two men were found. Another tomb contains two chambers; one of them has six burial holes, including one for a child.
Excavation work for the third tomb is still underway.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- U.K.'s new flagship aircraft carrier arrives at home port
- SpaceX Dragon delivers scientific bounty to space station
- 'Robophobia' a growing concern amongst humanity
- Ottawa, Inuit agree to create Canada's biggest marine protection area
- Can Waterloo's women-only residence help close the engineering gap?