World Wildlife Fund employees and volunteers remove papier mache peplicas of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina following an event in front of the National Palace, calling on the Mexican government to take additional steps to protect the world's smallest marine mammal, in Mexico City, Saturday, July 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
MEXICO CITY -- Experts say they have suspended effort to capture the few remaining vaquita porpoises in Mexico's Gulf of California after the one they managed to catch died quickly in captivity.
Lorenzo Rojas described what may be the last close contact between humans and the world's smallest porpoise, of which less than 30 remain. A half-dozen veterinarians struggled for three hours to resuscitate the female dolphin.
Rojas is the head of the international team of experts that tried to save the vaquita by catching some, enclosing them in floating pens and hopefully breeding them there.
He said the current round of rescue patrols will wind up Saturday and no further captures will be attempted this year.
Rojas said he doubts there will be enough vaquitas left next year to even attempt captures.
