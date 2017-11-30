

CTVNews.ca Staff





A drone has captured chilling footage of a what appears to be a dangerous tiger shark swimming close to beachgoers in Miami.

Kenny Melendez’s aerial footage shows the large shark just metres from one man wading in shallow water off South Beach. The shark then passes between the shore and at least two other people.

Tiger sharks can grow to nearly five metres in length and weigh up to 635 kilograms, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.

The museum says that tiger sharks are one of the “big three” shark species that are most commonly implicated in attacks on humans.

There were 53 shark attacks reported in the U.S. in 2016 with 32 of them occurring in Florida waters. None of the attacks were fatal.