Denmark says country imported 18 tonnes of tainted eggs
Eggs are kept fresh in an egg-box in a laboratory of the Chemical and Veterinary Investigation Office in Krefeld, Germany on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (Marcel Kusch / dpa)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 3:41AM EDT
COPENHAGEN - Danish food safety authorities say 18 tonnes of boiled and peeled eggs linked to the pesticide scandal in the Netherlands and Belgium were sold in recent months to a distributor in Denmark, which in turn sold them to canteens, cafes and catering companies in the country.
The Veterinary and Food Administration says samples analyzed in the Netherlands showed traces of Fipronil, but "not at a harmful level."
The agency said Thursday the Danish distributor, Danaeg Products, has been ordered to recall the eggs because "the content is illegal" but "not dangerous."
The Danish watchdog added that Danaeg Products bought the eggs from an unnamed Belgian subcontractor.
