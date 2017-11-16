Dead humpback whale washes up on Rio's Ipanema beach
A boy plays near the carcass of a humpback whale on Ipanema beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 15, 2017. (Silvia Izquierdo / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 7:09AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 7:22AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO -- A dead humpback whale has washed up on the shores of Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema beach.
Biologist Rafael Carvalho says Wednesday the whale appears to have been dead for a few days. Its body was decomposing and giving off a strong smell. Authorities were urging beachgoers who had flocked to Ipanema on a national holiday to stay away from the animal.
Carvalho of the State University of Rio de Janeiro says it is not clear how the whale died. Beachings are common along Brazil's coast as whales migrate between their feeding and breeding grounds, but this year has seen a few more than is typical.
The whale is approximately 12 metres long and weighs around 25 tons.
Conseguimos finalizar a remoção da baleia antes do horário previsto,às 23h. Agora, o corpo está a caminho do Centro de Tratamento de Resíduos, CTR-Rio. #ExércitoLaranja pic.twitter.com/YP415qtlk2— Comlurb (@comlurbcomunica) November 16, 2017
