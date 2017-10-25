Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino
A newly born eastern black rhino plays with a pumpkin in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 10:51AM EDT
DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic -- Experts say an eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the animals from extinction.
Only a few hundred remain in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. Some 140 are in European zoos.
The rhino was born on Oct. 2 in the Dvur Kralove Zoo, which boasts the greatest number of the animals in Europe.
Curator Jan Zdarek says the calf has been in good shape and will stay with her mother, Etosha, for at least a couple of years.
After that, she might join four others from the zoo that were taken to their native habitat in Africa.
Zdarek says it is still not clear whether efforts to save the black rhinos will be successful.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- EPA chemical review would exclude millions of tons of toxins
- Mystery ancient stone structures found in Saudi desert
- EU nations again postpone decision on weed killer glyphosate
- Kaspersky: We uploaded U.S. documents but quickly deleted them
- 'It just lit up the sky': Apparent meteor soars over St. John's harbour